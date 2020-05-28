Chinelo Obogo

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has released COVID-19 Pandemic Public Health Protocols for Nigerian based crew operating international flights as flight crew must now wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and observe Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) measures for the duration of the flight.

The protocol also states that the flight crew will not be quarantined but undergo mandatory testing for COVID-19 every 14 days at cost to the air operator upon return to Nigeria as flight crew members who test positive for COVID-19 will be taken to a treatment center for further management. This is as the NCAA is also considering the gradual lifting of domestic travel restrictions with the re-opening of four or five airports at a time and also carrying out campaigns to rebuild confidence and encourage people to resume flying.

In a letter with reference NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/120 27th May 2020 signed by the Director General, Captain Musa Nuhu to all operators, airports and other service providers the new protocol approved by Federal Ministry of Health replaces the current practice where Nigerian based flight crew members who operate international flights are quarantined for 14 days upon their return to Nigeria.

According to the letter, Nigeria based airlines and crew wishing to conduct flight operations outside the country shall be required to ensure orientation and sensitisation of crew on Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) measures as per training and guidance from public health authorities. They would ensure they have adequate stock of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), minimum 70% alcohol-based hand sanitisers and Universal Precaution Kits (UPK) on board aircraft before the flight.

“Flight crew members will have no physical contact with any persons while in a foreign country, including ground handling staff, airline staff, embassy staff, drivers, protocol officers, hotel/accommodation staff etc. Upon return to Nigeria flight crew will not be quarantined but will undergo mandatory testing for COVID-19 every 14 days at cost to the Air Operator. Crew members who test positive for COVID-19 will be taken to a treatment center for further management.

“Crew members experiencing symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 during lay over or transit should; report it to the aircraft operator and seek assistance from a medical doctor for assessment of possible COVID-19. Cooperate with the assessment and possible further monitoring for COVID-19 in accordance with the evaluation procedure implemented by that foreign country (e.g. assessment in the hotel room, or an isolation room within the hotel, or alternative location);

“ If a crew member has been evaluated and COVID -19 is not suspected in accordance with the evaluation procedure implemented by the foreign country, the air operator may arrange for the crew member to repatriate to base and if a crew member is suspected or confirmed as a COVID-19 case by the State or foreign country and isolation is not required by the foreign country, such crew member may be medically repatriated by appropriate modes: if there is agreement to repatriate the crew member to home base,” the letter stated.

On the re-opening of airports, Captain Nuhu who spoke during a webinar hosted by the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ART) on Thursday, May 28, put forward the idea of restarting domestic travel with four or five airports in a bid not to choke the system. He said air transport must be safe and not become part of spreading the Coronavirus and that physical distancing is an issue and discussions were still on because of the issue of vacating the middle seat.

“ We may resume domestic operations with four or five airports and we expand as we get better. We don’t want to rush everything at the same time and get it choked up… If you do that extra expenses and airlines need money, every money is important and we cannot achieve the 2 meters physical distance but we are hopeful in the next few days we can resolve that,” Nuhu said.

However, domestic airlines have complained that the post COVID-19 guidelines would increase the cost of operations and opposed the suggestions that middle seats in aircrafts should be left vacant during flights.

The Managing Director of Air Peace, Allen Onyema and the Chief Accounting Officer of Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzor who both participated at a webinar said it would be difficult for airlines who were already paying 37 charges before the pandemic to cope with the extra cost that comes with the post COVID-19 guidelines. He further disagreed with plans to leave the middle seats of aircraft open, saying it will further decimate the revenue airlines will make given all these additional costs. They appealed to the government to provide bail out for airlines in order for them to survive. Onyema also disagreed with leaving middle seats empty stating that it is economically nonviable for airlines which are already facing a near extinction threat.

“Authorities have reeled out things and these things come with a huge cost. How will airlines manage that and pay about thirty-seven 37 charges? The airlines are going to bear the brunt of all this. I do not want free money that I cannot account for. This is not an opportunity to ask for money to buy new plane. I have over 3, 000 staff at Air Peace, these people’s livelihood are endangered and you must do everything possible to keep jobs in the country.

“We have to look into the purchasing power of Nigerians. Before COVID-19, our cheapest ticket was N23,000 amounting to $63. Now that same $63 dollars amounts to N40,000 and so you ask, can Nigerian passengers afford it?”

Agreeing with him on the middle seat debate, Mbanuzor called for local sharing of resources especially as it regards training of crew, maintenance and other aspects of the sub-sector that run on foreign exchange.