Following the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport for repairs, Enugu State Government has disclosed plan to provide palliative measures for air travelers from the state, who now travel through Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State and Asaba Airport in Delta State, to get to their various destinations.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, stated that the government was deeply concerned about the plight of the air travelers from the state, especially the challenges of transportation and security.

The state government, therefore, disclosed that it will announce its palliative measures and strategies to cushion the effect of the challenges on the air travelers, after the meeting of the South East Governors Forum this Saturday, where the governors will, among other issues, deliberate on the challenges facing the air passengers and come up with a regional plan to be adopted.

The statement reads: “Following the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu for repairs, Enugu State Government is deeply concerned about the plight of air travelers from the state, who have to travel through Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State and Asaba Airport, Delta State to get to their various destinations.

“The state government is specifically concerned about the challenges of transportation and security the air passengers will face.

“In the light of the above, the South East Governors Forum will meet on Saturday, August 31, 2019, to among other issues, deliberate on the challenges and come up with a regional plan to be adopted.

“After the meeting, Enugu State Government will announce its palliative measures and strategies to cushion the effect of the challenges on the air travelers.”