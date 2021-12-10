By Chinelo Obogo [email protected] 07064781119

At a recent virtual stakeholders meeting, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said that the inefficient use of Nigeria’s international airports and airports operating below expectations were among the reasons they were put up for concession. The minister said that airports in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano were not designed as international facilities but due to paucity of funds to undertake the repairs, prospective private handlers of the terminals and facilities are expected to improve their infrastructure. He also said that the Federal Government is committed to upgrading the airports in the country and making them viable through concession.

“The airports in Nigeria are currently operating suboptimally as there is relatively low asset utilisation due to the limited opening hours of other smaller domestic airports; lack of terminal capacity as the airports fall short of gates, stands and check-in desks. An overstretched facility is the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos terminal, built in 1979 for 200,000 passengers, but currently processes nearly eight million flyers,” Sirika said.

FG continues with concession plan despite opposition from aviation unions

Concession of the airport facilities means the government has relinquished management to private investors who will automatically be responsible for developing their facilities to ensure they attain global standards. The airports are expected to be improved upon to meet modern demands which most Nigerian airports lack and the operational efficiency and profitability of the airports will thus increase.

Bur despite the support for concession from a section of the industry, aviation unions insists that it would worsen the financial crises facing the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and cripple 18 other airports around the country. The unions say FAAN would be made to bear the repayment of the $1 billion loan utilised to build the terminals, continue to fulfill its financial obligations to staff and pensioners, remit 25per cent of its revenue to the federation account and maintain the remaining 18 airports in Nigeria.

Sirika however allayed the concerns raised by the unions, insisting that concession is the best approach to ensuring the development of the airport facilities. He revealed that airport upgrade is part of his aviation master plan and it seeks to revamp the industry through the active participation of the private sector and make it self-sustaining. Some of the core objectives of the aviation master plan seeks to establish a national carrier; have a ready maintenance, repair and overhaul center; establish an aviation leasing company; establish five airport free zones; and the development of an agro-allied cargo terminal.

Experts make case for indigenous companies to control national assets

Aviation industry stakeholders have expressed concern that the government would likely concession the airports to foreign firms while there are tested indigenous firms that have the capacity to do the job efficiently.

For instance, in February this year, the Delta State government signed a concession agreement with an indigenous company to run the Asaba Airport for the 30 years. The agreement came after five years of negotiations between the parties involved in the concession.

The Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, revealed that the concessionaire will pay an annual fees of N100 million to the state while the agreement lasts and will also pay an initial sum of N1billion to the state government hours after the agreement is signed.

Another indigenous firm that has successfully managed the Murtala Muhammed local airport in Lagos is Bi-Courtney and the airport can be said to be the most efficiently run local airport in the country and in West Africa.

Experts believe that besides the capital flight associated with using expatriate firms, the Federal Government may be unwittingly compromising the national security. The airports, the stakeholders pointed out, are the gateway to every country, arguing that the architecture and operations of “such assets should be handled by nationals who have the security interest of the country at heart.”

The Secretary-General of Aviation Round Table (ART), John Ojikutu, recalls that on June 27, 1976, Israeli forces used their knowledge of Entebbe Airport in Uganda to rescue 139 citizens, when Air France Flight 139 was hijacked and flown to Uganda and only Israelis were detached and detained. The success of that operation was credited to the Israelis’ knowledge of the airport and Ojikutu said that such espionage and action could take place in Nigeria.

“If you don’t have an efficient contingency plan for crisis management, you can have more than the Entebbe experience. We had a similar experience in 1993 at MMIA when a UN aircraft carrying troops coming from Operations Desert Storm landed in Lagos without security clearance. The troops came out and were walking freely around the airport with their riffles. Airport workers ran away. We were having a meeting with FAA (US) Federal Aviation Administration) officials in the office of the airport manager when my attention was called to it. I had to talk to the troops to return to the aircraft while we tried to get diplomatic solutions in solving what eventually got some controllers suspended. The situation, like the Abdulmutallab case, caused the suspension of Nigeria Airways direct flight to NY except through Dakar, which the Nigeria government rejected,” he said.

An aviation expert, Amos Akpan told Daily Sun that a level playing field should be provided for all to apply, pointing out that Nigerians have what it takes and can compete with companies worldwide.

“I don’t understand the concession guidelines. But the criteria to qualify and the process should align with international standard recommended practices. Priority should not be given to local or foreign companies. A level playing field should be provided for all to apply. Nigerians have what it takes and can compete with companies worldwide. Don’t forget it was a Nigerian owned company that bought and turned around London Gatwick and Southend airports in UK. MM2 in Ikeja is built and operated by Bicourtney, a Nigerian owned company. Fair is fair, but put out clear rules and guidelines for all to follow and make the processes known,” Akpan said.

Mustapha Bello, a retired engineer with the defunct Nigeria Airways, also echoed what Ojikutu said, warning the Federal Government against exposing the country’s airports to foreigners and advised that security and national interest should be the first consideration when handling national assets. He said: “Nigeria should not forget the experience of Uganda during the reign of the late General Idi Amin. The Entebbe raid was successfully carried out because the Israelis had the architectural plan of the Uganda Entebbe International Airport in their palm.

“Since there are some Nigerian companies who have successfully operated airports terminals, they should be considered first. There is another successful Nigerian whose company is operating at the Gatwick Airport in United Kingdom, UK. Such companies owned by Nigerians should be considered first.”

Legal opposition to bidders

After the bidding tender was published, Femi Falana’s Chambers wrote to the Minister of Aviation, alleging that three of the foreign bidders violated the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Est.) Act 2005 and the National Policy on Public-Private Partnership (N4P). Falana’s firm called for the disqualification of the three firms from the bidding process to avoid litigation, which might derail the exercise.

In a letter signed by the legal firm to the Aviation Minister entitled: ‘Request to Disqualify TAV Consortium, GMR Consortium, and ADP’, it said it had confirmed that two consortia owned by ADP submitted an expression of interest.

The letter read: “The first consortium was led by TAV Airport Holding (where ADP owns 49 per cent) and the second submission was done by GMR Airports Limited (where ADP owns 46 per cent). We are a firm of Legal Practitioners dedicated to the defense of human rights as well as the promotion of the rule of law and Public Accountability in Nigeria.

“Our attention has been drawn to the public notice published by the Ministry of Aviation sometime in August 2021 wherein Requests for Qualification (RFO) were invited for the Concession of four Airport Terminals in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano in accordance with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Est.) Act 2005 and the National Policy on Public-Private Partnership (N4P).

“It is pertinent to note that it is expressly stated in Section 2.2 of the RFQ that no applicant single or a consortium can be part of more than one bid. Section 2.2.3 is further clarifying that the eligibility shall apply to an applicant and/or to the parties consisting of the applicant i.e. shareholders.

“Contrary to the misleading impression that both TAV and GMR are separate entities, a search on the Internet has revealed that ADP owns 46 per cent of GMR and 49 per cent of TAV. Having contravened the Requests for Qualification (RFO) without any legal basis whatsoever, the TAV-led consortium and the GMR submission as well as ADP as a stand-alone party should be disqualified from participation in the tender. It is hoped that you will accede to our request to avoid any litigation over the proposed concession of the four airports terminals.”

