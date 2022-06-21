By Chinelo Obogo

As part of efforts by the Federal Government to show its seriousness in the concession programme of four of the nation’s international airports, the Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has led a team comprising officials of the Ministry, agencies and organised labour in the aviation industry on an inspection tour of two successfully concessioned airports.

The team that visited the Istanbul Airport in Turkey and the Brasilia Airport in Brazil with the Minister included the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Captain Alkali Modibbo, the Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Matthew Lawrence Pwajok, the Transaction Adviser on Airport Concession, Dr. Abba Ibrahim and the Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Michael Ohiani.

Others are the Senior Technical Assistant to the Minister, Yusuf Anas, Special Assistant to the Minister on Administration, Ahmed Sanusi, Secretary General of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Saidu Abdulrazak, Secretary General of NUATE, Ocheme Abah, and Adenike Adesola (CSS).

According to the Minister, the essence of the visit to the two airports was to dispel all doubts and suspicion regarding the sincerity of the Federal Government in respect of the concession programme and to reassure the labour force of the inherent benefits of the programme.

He further said that the choice of the two airports was based on their popularity, size and their success stories in concession which he said, will serve as a guide on the concession model and contribute to the successful delivery of the programme.

He reiterated Government’s commitment to ensuring that the principles of transparency and accountability which have been the hallmark of the process from inception will remain till the final delivery of the project.