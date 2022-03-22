By Chinelo Obogo

The concessioning of four major international airports in Nigeria, Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano, will be completed by the last quarter of 2022, the Federal Government has said.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new terminal of the Murtala International Airport, Lagos on Tuesday, March 22, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the airport concession project (including the newly commissioned terminals) has reached advanced stage and that the Ministry will be issuing Request for Proposal (RFP) to the shortlisted firms before the end of March.

The terminal project was done using $500 million funding from China Exim bank facility and $100 million counterpart funding from the Federal Government in 2013 during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan for four airports.

Sirika said the concession is expected to announce a partner in the second quarter of 2022 and handover by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“The aviation roadmap was developed and approved by Mr. President on October 18, 2016 , which includes : National Carrier, Airport Concession , Maintenance , Repair and Overhaul Center ( MRO), Aviation Leasing Company, Agro- Allied Cargo terminals , as well as Aerospace University , etc. The roadmap projects are being undertaken through Public Private Partnership (PPP) and the Ministry has been working very closely with Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (CRC) to ensure we have a credible and transparent process.

“In particular, the airport concession project (including the newly commissioned terminals) has reached advanced stage. The Ministry will be issuing Request for Proposal (RFP) to the shortlisted firms before the end of March. We expect to announce a partner in second quarter of 2022 and handover by the fourth quarter of 2022,” Sirika said.

Also urging the President to intervene in the issue of scarcity of Jet A1 and forex, he said: “We are aware of the recent chaos in the sector caused by lack of Jet-A. Flights are unduly delayed and/or cancelled unpleasantly. While apologising to our teaming passengers, I wish to use this medium to humbly request Mr. President to direct NNPC to import Jet-Al in good quantities and devise means to sustain supply as well as directing CBN to allocate forex for the major marketers to sustain supply.”

Speaking before the commissioning, President Muhammadu Buhari said he has asked Sirika to fast track the airport concession programme.

He said the Abuja second runway is being fast tracked and that he has asked the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, to source special funding for the project.

“Bearing in mind the importance of airport infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth, Foreign Direct Investment and development globally, this administration decided to prioritize the completion and delivery of five brand new international terminals, which were at 11% completion level when we came into power in 2015.

“This aligns perfectly with our Aviation Roadmap, which was developed in 2016. We implemented these robust initiatives with specific fiscal policies to drive aviation infrastructure renaissance.

These include the designation of four airports, namely Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt as Free Trade Zones, in which customs duty is not applicable; removal of VAT on all forms of shared transportation, including air transportation; and exemption of commercial aircraft and spare parts from VAT payment.

“This improvement will increase airport operations and management services to about 14 million passengers per annum, with the attendant positive multiplier effects, by creating about 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for our youths, increased inflow of Foreign Direct Investments and exponential growth in the Gross Domestic Product.

“The Minister of Aviation has been directed to fast track the airport concession programme. Similarly, the Abuja second runway is being fast tracked. The Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, has been directed to source special funding for the project while the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory, is directed to

conclude the titling of the approved 12,000 hectares of land to accommodate the runway and other developmental projects

With the delivery of this project, a new era of safety, security, and comfort has been ushered into the Nigerian aviation industry, and I am persuaded that it will get better with the passage of time,” he said.