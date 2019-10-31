Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Farmers from Umuezeoka, Umuoghara, and Okaleru communities in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have sued the state government for taking over their land for an airport project allegedly in a manner inconsistent with the relevant laws of the country.

The suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abakaliki has Nwantiti Eze, Oken Stephen and four others as applicants while the Attorney General of Ebonyi State and Ebonyi State House of Assembly are the respondents.

The plaintiffs who sued for themselves and some other members of the communities, sought declaration that the alleged “current and persistent destructions, demolitions and uprooting of dwelling houses, farmlands” and others without palliatives or compensation and in a manner inconsistent with the constitutional provisions is contrary to the law.

They also sought a compensation of N2 billion against the respondents and their principals as damages for the untold hardship the actions have allegedly caused them.

When the matter came up for hearing, the respondents were not present and were not represented by any lawyer.

The matter was adjourned to November 11 by the presiding judge, Justice Phoebe Ayua. She ordered that the hearing be served on the respondents.