Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, of Enugu State has said the state government was doing everything possible to relocate the Orie Emene Market traders following the ongoing demolition of the market.

Ugwuanyi made the pledge in Enugu yesterday; when the Emene Traders Association in Enugu East Local Government led a peaceful protest to the Government House.

The demolition followed the threat by the Federal Government to downgrade the Akanu Ibiam International Airport to local operations over its management’s inability to expand the runway.

Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who issued the threat on May 17, said the state government sited the market, a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) and an abattoir close to the airport making it difficult for future runway expansion.

The governor, who supported the traders’ association with N21 million, explained that the support was to lessen the suffering of the traders in the interim.

He promised to establish a standard market as the state, local governments, including the traditional rulers, were making frantic effort to finalise their permanent market settlement.

Ugwuanyi said the reason for the demolition was for national security and to avoid disasters among air travellers. The governor commended the traders for their peaceful conduct and urged them to be patient with the government. Earlier, Mr. Chijioke Ezeme, the Chairman of Orie Emene Traders Association, pleaded with the governor to come to their rescue as many of the traders have no place to relocate to since the demolition commenced. Ezeme said the demolition had affected their livelihood as many also lived in the Orie Emene Market, making them to feel hopeless.