Obinna Odogwu, Awka

People of Umuopu, Umuinu and Enuagu kindreds in Umueri community, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra have called on the state government to restrict itself to the 729.606 hectares of land it donated for the state’s cargo airport project.

The people alleged that some of the government agents saddled with the responsibility of executing the project have connived among themselves to go beyond the boundary donated to the government for their personal gains.

In a statement endorsed by the Chairmen of Umuopu, Umuinu and Enuagu kindreds, including Uchenna Ndumanya, Basil Ojide and Izuchukwu Dieli respectively and their secretaries, the community begged Governor Willie Obiano to call the government agents to order.

They said: “At the beginning when the idea of siting the cargo airport was muted, the people of Umueri received the news with joy and jubilation. Today, that joy has been cut short.

“The people of Enuagu, Umuopu and Unuinu, the major donors, have been thrown into pains and agony because the government agents, saddled with the responsibility of executing the project, have connived among themselves to dispossess us of our remaining portions of the land as they have gone far outside the number of hectares agreed upon.”

They, therefore, appealed to the governor to intervene in the matter.