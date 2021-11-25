Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has recovered one vehicle and 15 motorcycles abandoned by their owners across the country.

The vehicle and the motorcycles were recovered by the Airport Command of the Force and are packed at Lagos Airport Command, Owerri, Imo State Command, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State Command and Ibadan, Oyo State Command.

The police have, therefore, warned those whose vehicles were either stolen where they were parked or abandoned on the road by their owners to come with relevant documents to claim them, warning that the vehicles would be auctioned after 14 days.

Making clarification on where the vehicle and motorcycles are parked, the police said: “At Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Airport Police Command, there are one Senoke motorcycle with registration number FkJ 447 QH; Boxer motorcycle AYE 592 WV; unregistered Qlink and Haojue Suzuki motorcycles.

“At Domestic Police Division, Lagos, are: two unregistered Boxers and one Suzuki Motorcycle.

At Ibadan Airport division, there are one unregistered Toyota car. a Bazuka motorcycle with number plate RSD 747 QC; one unregistered Hajue Suzuki; one Jincheng motorcycle; two Boxers with number plates; SHK 561 QC, Mnyo 10 Qm motorcycles; Jincheng with number QC 578 EGB; Tvs Honda motorcycle with number AME 887 QY.

“At Owerri Airport division, we have an unregistered Sayang 125 Kasea; a Qlink motorcycle with number QB 925 EFK and Sayang with number Imo 5536T.

“The motorcycles that are parked at Port Harcourt Airport division are; three Qlink with number: RV 710 lW, EZA 825 QA and on unregistered Innoson, while an unregistered Toyota Car is parked at Ibadan Airport Command.”

