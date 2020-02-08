The Human Rights Defenders of Nigeria (HURIDE), says it plans to explore all available means to seek justice for displaced farmers whose ancestral farmlands were demolished by Ebonyi Government.

Mr Samson Oko-Nweke,the state HURIDE Chairman, said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

“We condemn the hurriedness of the state government to dislodge the poor Ezza people and render them homeless for the Airport project without exhausting all due processes.

“We also query why government tends to be disregarding and ignoring the court of law before where the matter between the embattled people and the state government is still pending.

“How can government just rise in utter disrespect to court proceedings, invade people’s ancestral homes with heavily armed security men and start demolishing their houses, farmlands, economic trees and churches without due consultation, compensation or alternative settlements.

“This is a ruthless strategy, an inhumane treatment, a vindictive approach and a total show of disrespect for the rights of the common people,” he said.

According to Oko-Nweke, the group was ready to explore all available avenues within the known boundaries of the law to ensure the situations were timely remedied and damages adequately compensated. (NAN)