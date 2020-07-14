Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Government has reduced the arrival time for passengers at newly reopened airports from three to one hour 30 minutes before flights.

The Minister of Aviation, Captain Hadi Sirika, who made this known on his Twitter handle on Monday, June 13, said based on the review of operations since July 8, 2020 re-opening of airports, passengers can now arrive one and half hours before flights instead of three hours previously contained in the guidelines.

“My colleagues and I have reviewed passenger facilitation at our airports; consequently I am happy to announce that henceforth, travellers are to arrive one hour and a half before their departure time for domestic flights. Travellers are advised to check-in online, please” he tweeted.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had previously said that passengers must arrive at least three hours before their take-off time when commercial operations resume at airports.

Stating this on Monday, June 15 on its Twitter handle, FAAN said that passengers’ early arrival would enable efficient checks and screening before boarding.

“COVID-19 Flight Resumption Protocol for Passengers: You are advised to arrive at the airport three hours before your flight due to the new COVID-19 safety checks,” FAAN wrote.

When asked if this directive applies to only domestic flights, FAAN said passengers for international flights are also required to be at the airport three hours ahead of departure.

Also speaking at a webinar organised by Women in Aviation (WIA) Nigeria, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, said passengers should expect delays and long hours of checks and re-checks right from when they arrive the airport and depart as the agency has put arrangements in place regarding passenger facilitation and what to expect. At all airports, she said social distancing would be 100 per cent, adding that temperature screening, wearing of face masks, disinfection of shoes and luggage of passengers would also be carried out 100 per cent regardless of personalities.

“We are going to expect flight delays; flights will experience delays because of checks and re-checks. I will expect a potential traveler to leave home hours before his flight. And why do I say this? Because there is going to be a lot of checks in the front of the terminal we have been told that so many activities and procedures will take place in front of the terminal. So air travelers are expected to leave home very early so that they can get to the airport on time,” Yakubu said.