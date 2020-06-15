Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that passengers must arrive at least three hours before their take-off time when commercial operations resume at airports later this month.

Stating this on Monday, June 15 on its Twitter handle, FAAN said that passengers’ early arrival would enable efficient checks and screening before boarding.

“COVID-19 Flight Resumption Protocol for Passengers: You are advised to arrive at the airport three hours before your flight due to the new COVID-19 safety checks,” FAAN wrote.

When asked if this directive applies to only domestic flights, FAAN said passengers for international flights are also required to be at the airport three hours early.

FAAN, along with other agencies have been meeting with domestic airline owners and airport operators on the modalities and health protocols for post COVID-19 resumption and whatever decisions that would or have been already taken would have to conform to international approved standards.

As part of modalities for flight resumption, passengers should expect the airlines to adopt either all of the following measures: Limiting movement within the cabin during flights, temperature screening of passengers, more frequent and deeper cabin cleaning, boarding and deplaning processes, wearing of face masks onboard, etc.

Speaking recently at a webinar organised by Women in Aviation (WIA) Nigeria, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu said passengers should expect delays and long hours of checks and re-checks right from when they arrive the airport and departs as the agency has put arrangements in place regarding passenger facilitation and what to expect. At all airports, she said social distancing would be 100%, temperature screening, wearing of face masks, disinfection of shoes and luggage of passengers would also be carried out 100% regardless of personalities.

“We are going to expect flight delays; flights will experience delays because of checks and re-checks. If you are travelling, I will expect a potential traveler to leave home hours before his flight, why do I say this? Because there is going to be a lot of checks in the front of the terminal we have been told that some may activities and procedures will take place in front of the terminal. So air travelers are expected to leave home very early so that they can get to the airport on time,” Yakubu said.