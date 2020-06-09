Fred Itua, Abuja

The North East caucus of the National Assembly, on Tuesday, protested the exclusion of the geopolitical zone by the Federal Ministry of Aviation in the reopening of airports.

It said despite the fact that the zone has several airports, not one was selected unlike the other five geopolitical zones where at least one airport is to be reopened.

The caucus expressed their displeasure at a meeting was attended by all the members, including the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The caucus of the National Assembly comprising senators and members of the House of Representatives from the zone.

The caucus has also announced the reelection of Mohammed Danjuma Goje and Mohammed Hon. Tahir Monguno as chairman and deputy chairman respectively. Four other officials were elected.

The caucus reaffirmed its sincere appreciation to his President Muhammadu Buhari for the creation of the North East Development Commission.

The caucus expressed its willingness and determination to support and cooperate with the six State Governors of the zone, Security Chiefs, religious leaders, traditional rulers and all other individuals in the effort to bring an end to the serious insecurity especially bedeviling the North East for so many years.

The caucus while thanking the Federal Government for its determination to construct the Mambila Power Project however, urged that the process be hastened up in order to achieve the desired economic, political and social benefits with minimum delay.