From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara Commissioner of Police, Mr Paul Odama, has advised the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Kwara chapter, against their planned shutting down of flight operations at Ilorin Airport.

The police in statement signed and made available by the Police Public Relations Officer in Kwara, Okasanmi Ajayi, in Ilorin, said that Odama met with the student leaders on the need to shelf the planned protest and allow government and ASUU settle their differences amicably.

It would be recalled that the students’ national body had directed all its members to shut down flight operations in the Airports in South West zone, including Ilorin International Airport.

This is in solidarity with members of ASUU who have been on strike since February.

According to the statement, the state police commissioner made it clear to the students that he was ready at all times to cooperate with them as well as expecting them to reciprocate.

He explained the dangers inherent in embarking on such economic damaging protest which could be hijacked by hoodlums, like it happened during the #EndSARS protest of 2020.

The statement quoted the president of the students union, Mr Suleiman Yusuf Issa, in his response, reiterating his unalloyed support and admiration to the Kwara Police Command.

”He told the CP of the collaboration between the association and the police in the state and promised not to do anything that could jeopardised the cordial relationship and the fragile peace existing in the state.

”Issa explained that the directive to shut down the airports by NANS is only binding on the Zone D axis of the association which comprised States in the Southwest of the country, while Kwara state is in Zone C, comprising states in North Central axis.

”He thanked the CP for inviting them for the parley, promising to cooperate with the command in a bid to making the command succeed in her onerous task of providing safety and security for the people and residents of Kwara State,” the statement stated.