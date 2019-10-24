Chinelo Obogo

The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) has threatened to resist any attempt by any concessionaire to take over the revenue points at the Lagos and Abuja airports.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman, Ahmed Danjuma and secretary, Ogbe John, the association said it was concerned about the plans of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to concession the commercial park, access gates and other revenue points at the Abuja and Lagos airports.

They said that rather than hastily handing over all the revenue points to a concessionaire, FAAN should allow the association to operate the access gates for a period of three months and if the target is not met, the agency can go ahead with the concession plans.

“We want to express concern over the decision of the management to concession the commercial car park, access gates and other revenue points of the organisation. We also wish to bring to your notice that we earlier had discussion with the DCBD when we proposed that in the event management wants to concession the access gates in Abuja and Lagos, our members should be allowed to operate the access gates for a period of three months. If we don’t meet up with the amount proposed by the concessionaire, the management can go ahead with the concession.

“As a union, we view this move as a very wrong decision, because we believe that with the automation of the revenue point of FAAN while our staff has the capacity to generate and collect more revenue for the organisation. It is on record that concessionaires have performed poorly in collecting FAAN revenue which has led to huge debt for the organisation and in some cases, litigation.

“Furthermore, it is also clear that FAAN has employed over 1,000 workers into the commercial department in the last five years and if this decision is carried out, it will increase redundancy in the system and as a union, we will vehemently resist it,

“We have advised management to quickly look into the area of expired and obsolete contract agreement between FAAN and her concessionaire, develop new areas of revenue, avoid waivers to the concessionaire and improve the way of doing business in line with modern realities in the aviation industry. By this letter, we will begin the mobilisation of our workers nationwide to resist any attempt by any concessionaire from taking over our revenue points,” the statement read.