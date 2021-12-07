Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, has advised all stakeholders working in the nation`s airports to improve on their conduct and values.

Oduwole gave the advice on Monday, after a training on “ Ethical Behaviors“ at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport , Abuja.

According to her, such move will promote aviation sector and improve the integrity of the country.

“I think the most important point for me has to do with our conducts and values. I shared with them that really nobody can buy me. I am not for sale. Nobody can afford me.

“ No one can bribe me. I come with my values. I have a family name to protect. I am interested in my job and that is why I do it no matter the challenges and consequences.

“ If it is not okay I can go and find another job which I have done in the past in my carrier. But, if I commit to do this, then I want to do it to the best I can with the spirit of excellent and definitely my values are not up for sale,“ she said.

According to her, no one can cohort her do somethings that are not right.

Oduwole maintained that she would always stand on integrity no matter what.

She said that the training was organised to advance knowledge of the stakeholders by acquiring more skills.

According to her, the training is also a part of activities government has planned to address a numerous vice incidents that have been happening at the airports.

“We took some decisions of course, we have been working with FAAN for a while. But, it is an ongoing process. So, we decided, that team came up with the idea of training session.

“Because, it will be unfair to ask people to change behavior and not really equip them with skills. So, we brought together with our team an external facilitator to talk about the mandate.

“Why it is important to the country as a national pride. We equip them with soft skills about how to do with customers, the reason for ethical behaviours and to stand against corruption,“ she added.

She said the training would help the stakeholders to value their jobs and fully realized what the nation was expected from them.

According to her, the nation really expects the best from them, especially as we go into high traffic holiday season.

In his own part, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said the meeting targeted all stakeholders to do their jobs creditably and responsibly.

Yadudu urged the all stakeholders to uphold national interest in all their endeavours.

“I think the take home in this meeting is our responsibility, that is all about national interest. We must put aside egos and positions of our agencies, companies, businesses we do.

“We must understand that airport is a critical part of the nations. The national interest come first, and I believe that all agencies that are here should not do anything that will against to national interest.

“If any agency is doing anything counteract to national interest, they should know they are already violating,“ he added.

According to him, FAAN organised the training with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, to further re-sensitize and re-train all airport stakeholders in Abuja on the importance of being discipline.

NAN reports that the training was well well attended by all the head of the agencies, airlines and FAAN staff that are already invited.

These include Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and FAAN Officials among others. (NAN)

