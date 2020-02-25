Molly Kilete, Abuja

The recently appointed chief judge of Boko Haram terrorists, Muhammad Shuwa, has allegedly been killed in a suicide air raid conducted by the Nigerian Air Force.

This is coming just as our correspondent gathered that over 25 high-profile terrorist commanders belonging to the Boko Haram group have been killed the past two months following intensified military offensives in the north-eastern Lake Chad.

An online medium, PR Nigeria, reported the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP)camp is currently in disarray due to intense infighting that has further factionalised the insurgents especially with the appointment of Amir Abba-Gana as the new factional leader.

Sources informed PR Nigeria on Monday that ISWAP appointed Abba-Gana as the new factional leader for the group following the elimination of Ba’a Idirisa, by the sect group on February 9, 2019.

Ba’a Idirisa had replaced Abu-Mossad Albarnawee both biological children of Late Muhammad Yusuf a few months ago after infighting.

Intelligence sources noted that on-the-spot assessment conducted on the jihadists group had revealed that about 25 high-profile Boko Haram terrorist commanders were killed within the past two months following intensified military offensives in the north-eastern Lake Chad.

Terrorists and inhabitants have continued to flee the lake Chad general area to the neighbouring countries of Chad, Niger, and Cameroon.

An intelligence source told PR Nigeria of the massive death from explosions of Undetonated Improvised Explosive Devices (UIED’s), used to fortify the camps by the insurgents after aerial attacks.

The source said: “Two foreign terrorist sponsors were killed during the air raid and ground assault by the Nigerian troops in their camps. During the operations, most of the foreign commanders fled leaving behind few local commanders who move around Tumbun Kibiya, Tumbun Alura, Tumbun Kurna and Kayewa where their fighters relocated to after striking Sabon Tumbun and Tudun Wulgo recently.

“The Tumbus are now virtually left in the hands of local inhabitants who were forcefully recruited or abducted into the sect mostly from Mobbar, Abadan, Guzamalla, Kukawa and Marte local government areas (LGAs) of Borno State, north-east Nigeria.

“The local terrorist fighters were also said to have been forcibly recruited along with some few Budumas who stayed back to hold ground in anticipation for elevation in status which mostly cannot operate some of the supporting weapons left by the feeing commanders.

“There is an anticipation of an imminent and massive protest in the ISWAP camps as some fighters started accusing the leadership of misleading them while on the other hand, mothers of the trained child-soldiers are also calling on their children to lay down their arms and surrender.”