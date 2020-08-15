Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has bombarded another bandit stronghold at Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State, killing scores of bandits.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement, explained:

‘The Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has neutralized several armed bandits at their camp in the Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State. This was achieved through air strikes carried out on 13 August 2020 on the heels of intelligence reports indicating the convergence of members of an Ansaru Terrorist Sect-linked bandits group, led by one Mallam Abba, at the location. Aerial surveillance missions conducted over the area also observed several bandits, some wielding weapons, in the forest.

‘Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and helicopter gunships were therefore tasked to attack the location. Several of the bandits were killed as the attack aircraft strafed the area, while others attempting to escape were mopped-up in follow-on attacks.’