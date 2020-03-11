Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed several terrorists belonging to the Boko Haram group at Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement said: “In continuation of Operation DECISIVE EDGE, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised dozens of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. The massive airstrikes were conducted in two waves of attack on 6 March 2020, sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that the BHTs had relocated some of their fighters to the settlement to reinforce the location preparatory to attacks on troops’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements. Consequently, the ATF dispatched an enhanced-force package of several attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to engage the location.

“Overhead the target area, significant activity of the fighters was observed in different parts of the settlements. The NAF fighter jets took turns in attacking the target area, neutralising many BHTs and destroying their structures in successive passes. After the first wave of strikes, the terrorists reassembled at another part of the settlement where they were tracked and mopped-up.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign against the terrorists’ hideouts to shape the battlespace for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.”