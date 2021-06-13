By Chinelo Obogo

Airtech Aviation Support Services in partnership with the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has launched a database, which would serve as a single resource point for manpower availability, aviation information and data in the Nigerian aviation sector.

The database, AvianQDB, which is the first of its kind in the country’s aviation sector, Airtech said would also provide a platform for industry’s professionals to register their profiles and upload certificates and licenses, making them visible to prospective employers.

Mr. Bukola Nzegwu, the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Airtech Aviation Support Services, assured that information on the database are secured, stressing that the company would make the platform accessibly with a token fee.

According to him, the certificates and licenses uploaded on the database platform would be secured in Digital Ocean’s cloud and can be retrieved online for personal use by the professionals when needed.

“The database will provide visibility for aviation professionals to prospective airlines and aviation companies. Employers will access the database for a token fee. The database will provide skill gap analysis between what the industry needs and available manpower. It will also help track job market trend.

“AvianQDB also has a unique feature that will send an email prompt to remind registered professionals when licenses will expire so as to ensure aviation professionals always possess updated licenses to operate.

“The platform will also serve as depository of relevant local and international aviation information through feeds and links to aviation agencies,” Nzegwu said.

He also said that the initial launch of Avian QDB would start with manpower availability for pilots and engineers, adding that work was ongoing to add the other skills to the database platform.

In his comment, President of NAAPE, Abednego Galadima, expressed delight at the launch of the platform and the association’s partnering with Airtech.

He said that AVIANQDB would serve as one-shop for aviation manpower solutions.

He reiterated that the development of the database was in line with the association’s mandate to promote and protect the welfare and well-being of its members.

He encouraged all aviation stakeholders, especially pilots and engineers in the country to patronise it the platform.

He assured that the application would provide tremendous benefits for both employers and employees, stressing that it would also serve as a good guide for policy and decision makers.

Abednego, however, commended Nzegwu for partnering with NAAPE to develop the application, which he described as “a great contribution to the development of the aviation industry.”

NAAPE is the umbrella is that represents the interest of pilots and aircraft engineers in Nigeria.