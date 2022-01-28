Index manager FTSE Russell has announced that Airtel Africa plc would be joining the FTSE100 on Monday January 31, 2022.

Through its mobile telecoms and mobile money services, Airtel Africa Plc is transforming lives of over 122 million people across the 14 African markets in which it operates.

The Group floated on the London Stock Exchange in June 2019, and has since demonstrated significant growth in its customer base, revenues, profits, margins, and cash generation, as well as strengthening its balance sheet through reduced leverage. This has been increasingly recognised by the market.

The Group continues to invest in further execution of its growth strategy to deliver on the significant market potential afforded by the demographics and market dynamics across voice, data and mobile money services.

We continue to invest in infrastructure and distribution network across the countries where we operate supporting their economies and communities. Sustainability is at the core of our strategy, driven by our guiding purpose of ‘Transforming lives’ across Africa, with people, businesses and governments seeking access to more and better connectivity and improved financial inclusion.

Segun Ogunsanya, CEO, Airtel Africa, said: ‘’I am immensely proud that Airtel Africa will be joining the FTSE 100 only two and a half years after we listed on the London Stock Exchange.