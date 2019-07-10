Chinwendu Obienyi

Telecommunications company, Airtel Africa Plc (Airtel Africa), yesterday announced the secondary listing of its entire issued ordinary shares on the main board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The telco company was meant to list its shares last Thursday only for the Exchange to shift the programme.

This is even as investors’s sentiment grew bullish as the listing saw the local bourse appreciating 0.1 per cent to settle at 29,318.85 points, while market capitalisation increased by N1.4 billion to N14.3 trillion.

Commenting on the listing, the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, Raghunath Mandava, said:“Airtel Africa is delighted to be listed on the main board of the Exchange. This is an exciting time for Airtel Africa in the 14 countries it operates and an important milestone in our development as a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in Africa.”

Speaking on the floor of the Exchange, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, said: “Nigeria is a great place for business and Airtel Africa remains committed to building a leadership position here.

“Investors have been interested to hear our story, and importantly, they have been interested enough to invest in our business and are now ready to share the future with us.”

For his part, Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema, commended Airtel Africa Plc for taking the bold step to list on the Exchange.