The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), has said Airtel Africa Plc will list its shares on its platform today.

This is coming after various media reports said the postponed Airtel Africa listing on NSE would holdon Monday, July 8, 2019.

According to a statement sent to Daily Sun, the NSE said, “Please be informed that the official date for the listing is Tuesday, July 9th, 2019.” The NSE had postponed the planned Cross Border Secondary Listing of 3,758,151,504 ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc. on Friday.

The Exchange had previously assured the investing public that all was set for Friday’s proposed dual/cross-border listing of its entire issued 3,758,151,504 ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc on its main board.

But in a statement sent to Saturday Sun, the NSE, said, the postponement was necessitated by the need to ensure that the telco company meets all the post NSE pre-requisites for listing on the exchange.

Speaking during the telco company’s “Facts before listing” in Lagos on Friday, Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema, while congratulating the Board and Management of Airtel Africa on its successful global capital raise of $750million via Initial Public Offering (IPO) by way of book building and a secondary listing on the Exchange, revealed that the listing would be done in appropriate manner.

“We would advise appropriately when the listing can happen and this market is a highly regulated market as one needs to have pieces of information and there are processes at the background that need to happen before we are ready to list and trade airtel shares.”