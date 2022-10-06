Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to uplifting underprivileged people across communities where it operates as it announces the commencement of the seventh edition of its flagship Corportate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability initiative, ‘Airtel Touching Lives’.

Speaking during the press conference in Lagos recently, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, said that the initiative is an oppourtunity for the telco to further connect with several communities where they serve as well as focus on Airtel Africa’s sustainability agenda.

“Last year, Airtel Africa announced an ambitious sustainability agenda with a strong focus on providing access to digital learning for underprivileged children, working closely with the government to uplift the standard of primary education through the adoption of schools and providing access via financial inclusion to the underbanked and unbanked,” he said.

According to him, to implement this agenda, Airtel Nigeria, through Season 7 of the Airtel Touching Lives programme, will mostly seek causes and oppourtunities that speak broadly and primarily to digital and financial inclusion as well as the adoption of schools.

Recounting the previous season, Surendran noted that, “in the last season of the programme, one of the biggest projects we embarked on was the adoption of Government Day Nursery and Primary School in Gombe State under our Adopt-a-School programme, bringing our adopted schools in Nigeria to a total of 7.

“With the adoption of the school in Gombe, we renovated 37 classrooms, renovated two teachers’ offices, renovated and modernised the toilet facilities in the school, reactivated the borehole facilities with clean pipe borne water and provided furniture for the teachers’ offices as well as educational supplies for the students.”

Other past projects highlighted by the CEO include the renovation of the Ward A block in Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LUTH); the refurbishment of the Library for Blind people and rehabilitation of an IDP Camp clinic facility in Season 5 and provision of an ultra-modern public water system for a large community in Ajah in Season 4, among others.

“I am excited and I look forward to the nominations and the projects that will be implemented, and I also wish to assure you all that as always, Season 7 will not be different from past editions as we will continue to focus on the vision and philosophy of Airtel Touching Lives,” he said.

Airtel is officially inviting the public to nominate individuals or communities by dialling 367 or by sending an SMS to Shortcode, 367. Entries can also be sent via email to [email protected]

Airtel Touching Lives takes the format of a reality television show, allowing the public to nominate causes, communities and underprivileged persons/people with special needs. Airtel thereafter evaluates and selects the causes to support, and the activities are filmed and broadcast on terrestrial and satellite television stations with the aim of inspiring other corporate organisations as well as well-meaning individuals to join in supporting the weak across society.