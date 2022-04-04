By Chinwendu Obienyi

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced a strategic partnership with Konga, a leading composite online and offline retail chain in Africa to deepen the digital/online retail landscape and connect more Nigerians to a plethora of opportunities that will enhance and enrich their lives.

Speaking during a formal MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) signing ceremony at the Airtel Headquarters in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, recently, Godfrey Efeurhobo, Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria, said the partnership with Konga will revolutionise the digital retail landscape as Airtel is committed to inspiring a new wave that will offer customers more opportunities at their fingertips and delivered to their doorsteps.

“This partnership affirms our resolve to make life better, more enjoyable and more fun for our 50 million customers as we connect them to places, platforms, people, services, offerings and opportunities that can transform their lives.

“Indeed, this move is an important step to making online and offline offerings ubiquitous – more accessible and more affordable for everybody

“At Airtel, we are not only building a quality and prestigious network for voice and mobile Internet services. We are also pioneering and inspiring a new wave that will position us as the preferred partner for everything digital, e-commerce, entertainment, lifestyle, productivity, entrepreneurship, sports, etc.,” he said

Chief Executive Officer, Konga, Nick Imudia, commented on the partnership with Airtel: “At Konga Group, we pride ourselves with strong partnership that exposes great products and services to Nigeria consumers. We believe that with this partnership, consumers of both companies will have access to good quality products and services at unbeatable prices.”

The Konga e-commerce platform offers a plethora of services and offerings targeted at simplifying everyday experience for customers and merchants, which aligns with Airtel’s philosophy of connecting and empowering its customers and stakeholders with services and offerings that leverage on technology and innovation.

The partnership will enable customers of Airtel Nigeria to get the best deals at their fingertips and delivered to their doorsteps regardless of their location through Konga.