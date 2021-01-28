By Chinenye Anuforo

Airtel Nigeria, has commenced the National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise in its retail outlets across the country following an approval from the Federal Government granting the telco a verification and enrolment license to register citizens.

The telco says while select retail outlets in Lagos and Abuja are now fully operational to register Nigerians for the NIN exercise, work is currently ongoing to expand its NIN footprints to cover more areas and States.

It added that residents of Abuja can now visit Transcorp Hilton situated in Mataima or Airtel showrooms at Carpet Plaza and Kano Crescent in Wuse 2, while those in Lagos can walk into Airtel Express Point, Oyin Jolayemi, Victoria Island or Airtel showroom in Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos.

Lagos residents can also visit the Airtel showroom in Tejuosho, Yaba; Airtel showroom in Isheri Road, Ogba and the Airtel showroom in Oba Akran, Ikeja to register for the NIN exercise.

Speaking on this new development, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, for expanding the registration footprints and taking definitive steps to smoothen the NIN registration process for Nigerians.

“Airtel is always seeking opportunities to cooperate and partner with the Nigerian government on initiatives that will make life easier and better for Nigerians. As a law abiding and responsible corporate citizen, we are always ready to go extra mile for our esteemed stakeholders and that is why we are pleased to partner with the Federal Government and the National Identity Management Commission on citizens’ registration exercise”, he said.

Customers who already have NINs have the option to send their NINs to Airtel via USSD, SMS or through the Airtel Self Care app or website to update their SIM registration details