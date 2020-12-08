As part of its plans to give back and re-ignite the sparkle of the Yuletide Season, Airtel Nigeria, has rolled out new exciting offers on its Home Broad Band (HBB) devices, including MiFIs, Routers and the ODU Smartbox.

The offers, which will last through the Yuletide season, is aimed at giving Airtel customers the opportunity to achieve more with fast and reliable internet connectivity during Yuletide.

Airtel Home Broad Band devices are designed to give customers continuous access to data, whilst riding on its robust 4G network especially with the recent introduction of the Unlimited Ultra Plans which was designed to meet the growing demand for quality Home Broadband experience with consideration for those working from home, schooling remotely and enjoying home entertainment.

“Airtel is committed to creating unique and innovative offers that makes life simpler and easier with the ultimate aim of giving more joy all its customers. We are confident that this fascinating Yuletide offer will be a veritable platform for families to bond and exchange the perfect gifts this season, said Godfrey Efeurhobo, Airtel’s Director of Home Broadband.

Airtel Home Broadband Yuletide Offer is available at all Airtel Stores and Partner Outlets Nation Wide.