Leading telecommunications service provider, Airtel Nigeria, has kicked off its annual Christmas feeding programme dubbed ‘Airtel Five Days of Love’ as it rolled out the drums to celebrate with Lagosians at the Oshodi Local Government Secretariat on Monday, December 9, 2019.

The Airtel ‘5 Days of Love’ is designed to identify with the less privileged, as well as support the downtrodden in communities where Airtel operates.

During the event, about 2,000 persons, including children, women, youth and the elderly, were served nutritious meals in a fun-filled atmosphere.

Since the commencement of the initiative five years ago, Airtel has partnered with leading fast food vendors to feed over 20,000 people across 25 major cities.

Following the Oshodi event, the Airtel ‘5 Days of Love’ train moved to Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Tuesday, December 10.

Speaking at the event, CEO and managing director, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, stated that the Christmas period is a season of giving and, “at Airtel, we believe we can spread love during the season through our ‘5 Days of Love’ programme. So, across the country, we are providing quality, hot meals amid an electrifying atmosphere of fun, good entertainment and love.

“Airtel is committed to touching the lives of underprivileged persons in the society as well as empowering stakeholders in the communities where we operate.

“As a critical stakeholder in the Nigeria, we are also passionate about uplifting the less privileged and providing support for the vulnerable as this aligns with our overall CSR theme of touching lives and improving the standard of living of the less privileged.”

Also speaking at the event, Chairman, Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area, Hon. Idris Bolaji Muse-Ariyoh, expressed his gratitude to Airtel for the gesture.

“I want to say a big thank you to Airtel Nigeria and the CEO, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya. Through this programme, Airtel has demonstrated true love for the people and we are happy that this year’s edition is in Oshodi.

“Without a doubt, this initiative echoes Airtel’s commitment to touching lives as some us will not only be fed but also go home with gifts. Once again, thank you Airtel for visiting the Gateway of Nigeria,” he said.