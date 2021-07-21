By Chinenye Anuforo

Airtel Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering vulnerable people, building communities and creating value for all its stakeholders as it announced the commencement of the sixth edition of its flagship CSR intervention, Airtel Touching Lives 6.

Speaking in Lagos during a media launch of Touching Lives 6, CEO and managing director, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, said a strong sense of purpose was driving Airtel Nigeria’s relentless focus on sustainable initiatives that could positively impact the various communities where it operates.

According to Ogunsanya, purpose was powerful as it did not just define an individual or an entity but also drove every action and decision: “In 2001, Airtel procured its operating license, which is now in the process of being renewed. While it is possible to procure and renew an operating license, you can only earn a social license.

“A social license is the love, loyalty, friendship and affection you get from the communities where you operate as well as from your different stakeholders. While Airtel has renewed its operating license to provide telecommunications services, it is committed to its purpose of empowering and uplifting people and making a positive and lasting impact in the lives of its stakeholders, thereby earning its social license.

“To realise this vision, the Airtel Touching Lives initiative was created to offer relief and hope to the underprivileged and downtrodden and also inspire the strong and the wealthy to support the vulnerable and the poor.”

The Airtel CEO also noted that Airtel Touching Lives 6 would continue to focus on the overall philosophy of the programme.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.