Airtel Nigeria Communication Network has reiterated its passion for creating value for all its customerers and stakeholders.

Its Managing Director/CEO, Segun Ogunsanya, said the company is convinced that delivering a superior 4G experience is a major step in actualising its objective of making life simple and better for Nigerians.

Ogunsanya stated this at the launch of Airtel 4G service in Owerri, the Imo State capital. “This is not just the launch of 4G in Owerri, but a total modernisation of the Airtel Network infrastructure in Imo State with new and innovative offerings that will empower and offer real value to the great people of this state.”

Represented by Director, Corporate Communication and Social Responsibility, Emeka Opara, the Airtel boss added that the launch serves as a glowing testimony of “our commitment to partner and to empower the people of the state.”

Giving the historical background of the novelty and how it works, he said that Airtel last year began an interesting journey of building the largest and most robust 4G – LTE (4th Generation – Long Term Evolution) network in the country and had made great progress on the journey, connecting many towns and cities, across Nigeria.