Airtel Nigeria, has taken steps to redefine the television viewing experience for its customers with the unveiling of Airtel TV, a one stop platform for everything entertainment – live TV, music videos, news, sports and lots more. The Airtel TV app, which is available on Android and iOS, is subscription-free and offers registered users unlimited access to the entire Airtel TV content library as well as enable them stream different content categories on the robust Airtel 4G network.

Aside the Video-On-Demand service, Airtel TV offers live television across popular TV channels including BBC World News, Bloomberg Television, Trace (Urban, Africa, Mziki, Tropical, Gospel and Sport Stars), Gametoon, Fashion Box, Bollywood, Nautical, God TV, Inspiration TV and Al Jazeera English, among others.

Commenting on the Airtel TV platform, the Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said the Airtel TV platform delivers the very best of television experience directly to all Airtel customers across the country.

“Airtel is revolutionising the television viewing experience for all its customers. With Airtel TV, we bring the best shows, best movies and the best of Live TV to our customers, engaging them with premium content as well as bringing joy, happiness and laughter to everyone regardless of location, entry fee and income level.