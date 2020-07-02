In adjusting to the new normal, business owners and operators of Small and Medium Scale businesses have been advised to invest massively in technology and find ways to source their raw materials or supplies locally, as this is expected to boost their activities and help them stay afloat especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, who gave these tips at the UBA Quarterly Business Series on Tuesday, said that it was important that businesses redefined their activities to adapt to the new normal which most economies have found themselves as a result of the raging virus. The UBA Business Series, organised by United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is a capacity building initiative held every quarter, where leading business leaders share insights on best business practices and how entrepreneurs can build a sustainable business empire especially in the challenging business environment in Africa. The latest edition was moderated by the Chief Executive Officer, Lyd Consulting, Bankole Williams.