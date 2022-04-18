By Chinwendu Obienyi

Airtel Nigeria has unveiled its state-of-the-art Tier 3 data centre for commercial use, declaring its mission to help provide perfect uptime and peerless security for servers it houses as well as cloud services for businesses and government establishments across the country.

Awarded the high-end Tier 3 ANSI/TIA-942 certification by EPI, the world’s leading certification body for data centres, the Airtel ultra-modern data centre runs on superior technology that enables it to perform efficiently in Nigeria’s tropical climate while also providing multiple paths and backups to its users.

Commenting on the data centre, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, said the launch of its data centre for commercial use is in response to its overarching objective of promoting digital inclusion as well as creating unfettered access and opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses, and other organizations to enjoy premium data centre services in a world class and reliable facility.

“With over 20 years of extensive telecoms, technological and consumer-empowering operations in Nigeria, we are best positioned to support businesses and government establishments with an incomparable data centre that will help advance commerce and ultimately expand the nation’s economy, driving growth and prosperity for entrepreneurs and consumers.

Ogo Ofomata, Director, Airtel Business, said: “We are inspiring and pioneering a new wave in Nigeria’s data centre landscape as we offer a compelling and affordable data centre to both large enterprises and small and medium scale businesses. Through our data centre, businesses will benefit from uninterrupted power and hyper secure storage for servers and data transmission equipment for various sizes of private and public sector establishments,” she said.

During his tour of the facility in Lekki, Lagos, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Lagos State, Hakeem Fahm, commended Airtel for its investment in the development of science and technology in Lagos State, noting that the Airtel data centre aligns with the State’s mega city plan, especially regarding the government’s aspirations in technology.

“I commend the management of Airtel Nigeria for their impactful contributions in Lagos

State and the country at large, thanks to their innovative drive in Technology,” he said, adding that, “this data centre has further contributed in placing the State as a technology hub in the country at large.”