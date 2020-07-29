In an effort to accelerate and deepen the growth of online education in Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria has announced a partnership with Dynamiss, an educational technology company, to subsidise data and mobile Internet for all Nigerian schools and students using the Dynamiss Learning Management Systems.

Under the partnership, both organisations are collaborating to ensure that data access for educational purposes on any of the platforms provided by Dynamiss will now be subsidised and made more affordable for schools and young Nigerians.

Specifically, customers of Airtel Nigeria who access the Dynamiss platforms will now enjoy up to 50 per cent discount on data/mobile Internet charges immediately. This discount also applies to schools, students and parents on the Airtel network who use any of the educational platforms provided by Dynamiss.

Commenting on the initiative, Valerie Sodeinde, COO of Dynamiss, said, “The discounted data from Airtel is a key game changer for the adoption of online/digital education by most schools in Nigeria.”