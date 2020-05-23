Leading telecommunications service provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced a strategic partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to subsidise internet access fee for select educational sites.

According to both organisations, the programme will enable young Nigerians to continue their learning and acquisition of new skills despite the ongoing global pandemic that is ravaging the world.

The initiative, which is at the instance of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, will offer more young Nigerians digital opportunities and platforms that will enhance their capacity and empower them to become successful in their respective endeavours.

As part of the partnership, Airtel said it will offer young Nigerians 30 percent data bonus when they purchase its N500 weekly bundle plan, gifting them an additional 300MB on the regular 1Gig that the plan offers.

The 300MB bonus data can only be used to access two top-rate learning and educational websites namely, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), Academy, www.cltcacademy.com and IBM Digital-Nation Africa http://ibm.biz/nigeriafmysd-dna

Commenting on the initiative, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, said the Federal Government is committed to creating excellent opportunities and platforms for Nigerian youths that will serve as a springboard for future success as well as securing a better life.