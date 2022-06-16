By Chinenye Anuforo

The second episode of the award-winning television show Airtel Touching Lives; is set to air on June 18, 2022, following the pilot episode on Saturday, June 11th.

This episode will focus on the travails of Ahmed Ahmed an 8-year-old Sickle Cell Anemia patient, and how the condition has impacted his indigent family.

Ahmed has sickle cell disease, a degenerative condition he receives medication for daily. Due to financial constraints on the family, Ahmed is presently unable to manage his fragile health status as his parents cannot afford the medication.

To make a bad situation even worse for young Ahmed, a domestic fire accident left him badly burnt leaving the family to grapple with the challenges of managing his Sickle Cell and treating burns.

To support Ahmed’s family, Airtel donated the sum of N500, 000 to clear up existing and current medical bills, they also donated N1.5 million educational scholarship for Ahmed and his siblings, and rented a two-bedroom apartment for 2 years, as well as provided home appliances for the family.

Episode one showed the story of a Kidpreneur by name Zita, a true example that anyone can make a difference no matter how old you are. Zita’s vision is to make sure no child on the street is hungry. From her sales of Shea Butter, Zita has being able to reach out to other kids by way of charity.

Every episode features a revisit story from the past season, and the upcoming episode will revisit the story of Cole Evans, a fitness trainer who benefitted from season 5.

The 28-year-old fitness trainer who had lost all hope following a tragic accident that killed five people on the scene, was supported by Airtel with N8,000,000 (Eight Million Naira) for a corrective surgery in the United Kingdom.

As viewers would wonder how Airtel has had a sustainable impact on past beneficiaries, episode two will also show the current state of Cole Evans, and how his life was truly changed through Airtel’s intervention.

