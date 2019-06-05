Airtel has modernised its network infrastructure in Ota, Ogun State, connecting residents of the town to its 4G network.

Speaking during a visit of the Airtel network team to the chairman of Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Bashir Oladele Adeniji, regional operations director of Airtel Nigeria, West region, Femi Oshinlaja, thanked the chairman. Noting that Airtel was committed to its quest of supporting government’s drive of deepening mobile Internet penetration both locally and at the national level.

Adeniji said he was pleased with the deployment of Airtel 4G in Ota, adding that the government was taking its responsibility of ensuring a peaceful environment for smooth business operations very seriously.

“As I congratulate you on taking this huge stride, we want to assure you of a hitch-free and friendly business environment in Ota,” he said.

The Airtel team also paid a courtesy call on His Royal Highness, Olota of Ota, Prof. Adeyemi Obalanlege.

During the visit, the Olota commended the management of Airtel Nigeria, saying the company has been transformed and more competitive just as he urged the telco to remain relentless in its pursuit of excellence.

The 4G or Long Term Evolution (LTE) improves quality of mobile Internet experience, accelerating trade, commerce and business as well as boosting personal productivity.