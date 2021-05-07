Leading telecoms services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to superior data experience with a new TV commercial dubbed, The Rainmaker.

The hilarious two-minute, mini-series commercial depicts the frustration of having an unreliable network, whilst emphasizing the importance of superior Internet/data experience.

Starring veteran actor, Jide Kosoko and set in a rustic Nigerian village, the TVC narrates the story of a king (Kosoko), who’s set to host a high profile and significant traditional ceremony, but needs a reliable rainmaker to ensure that the event goes smoothly without being disrupted by rain.

Though, the rainmaker (Jude Chukwuka) tries as much as possible to deliver on his mandate, but he could only stop the rain momentarily, eliciting wild jubilation. And when the rain begins again, it disperses the crowd, to the chagrin of the king.

But then, the monarch gives the rainmaker a second chance, asking him to perform his ritual to avert an impending downpour. The excited rainmaker swings into action, whirling his charm vigorously but he fails again. The rain pours a deluge, leaving the king in a rage and his guests soaked and embarrassed.

Then comes another ceremony, and this time, the king forewarns the rainmaker not to disappoint. But like he did on previous two occasions, his magic wand fails again. This leads the king to order the rainmaker’s arrest. In the final act, the rainmaker is seen erecting a huge shelter as punishment for his incompetence, while the king smiles away in satisfaction.

Speaking at the media unveil, Director, Corporate Communications & CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Emeka Oparah, said his company loves to tell compelling stories that connect with emotions and the heart. “Airtel is also inspired by the beautiful Nigerian culture and we will continue to celebrate our different cultures just as we have done with the ‘Rainmaker’ TVC.