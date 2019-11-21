Aisha Babangida was recently awarded the Crans Montana Forum’s Gold Medal for her strides towards African rural woman.

The honour camer from the Crans Montana Forum, a Non-Governmental International Organisation established since 1986, with a mission to build a better world: “Towards a more Humane World.”

According to a statement: “This awards comes as no surprise as Aisha is the chairperson of The Better Life Program For The African Rural Woman (BLPARW) an organisation driving rural and Agricultural transformation across Africa, most especially Nigeria.

“The agricultural potential of Nigeria is barely being tapped and this explains the inability of the country to meet the ever increasing demand for agricultural produce. Women have a key role in food security, but despite the enormous potential Agriculture in Nigeria has, Agriculture in Nigeria is also riddled with various challenges, and for anyone who selflessly decides to delve in this Agricultural/rural development in Nigeria particularly for the development of Women in Rural areas as Aisha has, is not just brave, but worthy of this notable award.

“Nigerian women, particularly in rural areas play an important role food, agriculture and national development.”