Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigerian First Lady Aisha Buhari on Tuesday addressed her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, by his old military rank of General on his 77th birthday, praying for God’s guidance as he turned a year older.

Through her verified Twitter handle @ashiambuhari, the First Lady tweeted two pictures – one of herself with the President and another featuring the couple with their children cutting the President’s birthday cake.

She described her husband as incorruptible, tweeting:

“Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB.

“I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation.

“Long Live GMB

“Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria!”