Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, has apologised for the embarrassment of a video where she was seen shouting at Aso Rock.

She also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of six aides to her office.

According to Suleiman Haruna, her spokesman, the first lady spoke she received wives of governors who visited her at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

“Commenting on the videos circulating on social networks, (Aisha) Buhari extended her apology to her children, her immediate family members and all well-meaning Nigerians over the embarrassment that the videos had caused,” the statement said.

The video was recorded by Fatima, daughter of Mamman Daura, who alleged that the first lady attacked her inside the presidential villa.

Daura is the president’s nephew.

The first lady’s new aides are Dr. Mairo Al-Makura, Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM), and Mr. Muhammed Albishir as Special Assistant on Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

Also appointed are Mr Wole Aboderin, Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organisations and Mr Aliyu Abdullahi as Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.Others are Zainab Kazeem, Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events, and Funke Adesiyan, Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events in the office of first lady.

The appointments take immediate effect.