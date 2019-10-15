By Chinelo Obogo

Fatima, daughter of Mamman Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, has accused the wife of the president of attacking her inside Aso Rock.

Speaking on an old resurfaced video where the first lady was seen complaining in anger about some locked doors inside the villa, Fatima said she did not expect Buhari’s wife to act in a ‘violent’ manner.

In a BBC Hausa interview monitored by Daily Sun, Fatima said she recorded the incident in 2017 as proof that Buhari’s wife confronted her violently.

“My name is Fatima. I am a daughter to Malam Mamman Daura… if one reasons well, he or she will understand that it is not possible to say that the wife of the president is denied access to her apartment but let me give a context.

“The apartment in question is called the Glass House. You know that there are several houses and apartments in the villa. When the president got into office, he gave the Glass House to our father, Mamman Daura.

“You all know that they are friends and are related, more so, they grew up together like twins. When he became president, he gave the Glass House to our dad and said he should stay there.

Our dad stayed there for three years now until when the president’s son, Yusuf, had an accident and went to Germany for treatment.

“When he returned, the president told our dad to move out of that apartment to an even bigger one in the villa, that Yusuf is going to stay and be treated in the Glass House.

The Glass House is closer to the main presidential apartment and that will make easier access to him by his mother. It is not in her apartment which is in the main apartment.”

Fatima narrated what led to the incident that was captured in the video, saying she recorded it to use as evidence against the first lady.