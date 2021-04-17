From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has commended the services of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Dr. Hajo Sani, in the Office of the First Lady, noting that she will be sorely missed.

In a statement to bid her farewell as she leaves to resume as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to UNESCO, Mrs. Buhari commended her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying Sani’s competence while expressing her hope of her ability to make success of the job.

In the public statement released by her spokesperson, Aliyu Abdullahi, Mrs. Buhari noted that Sani had in the six years she served as the Head of Administration to the Office of the First Lady, brought in to bear on the smooth operations of the office, her experience in government and development circles as a humanitarian, gender, health, and education advocate, as well as a teacher, administrator, and politician.

But it added: “The Office of the First Lady, despite the loss of her valuable services, congratulates Dr. Hajo Sani on this notable appointment and commends the Federal government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying her competence and the invaluable contributions she will make to Nigeria and the world during her tour of duty.”