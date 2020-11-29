By Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has called on government at all levels to give priority attention to women, especially in the areas of sports, swimming, as well as rural empowerment.

Buhari made the call in Abuja during the official unveiling and trophy presentation for the international women swimming championship and rural empowerment in her honour.

The first lady who was represented her Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission, Dr Mairo Al-Makura, reaffirmed her commitment to defend the plights of African women and children.

Buhari further noted that the mission was committed to the plight of vulnerable women as well as the development of the girl-child.

She also said it was based on that that the mission endorsed the international women swimming championship and rural empowerment.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the active roles he has assigned to women in his government, the first lady further said it has enhanced women’s participation in governance, decision making process and effective service delivery.

She expressed hope that the women swimming competition will not only discover and develop thousands of talents amongst young girls, but will also promote effective participation of women in the economic development of the continent.

Buhari also said the championship and empowerment programme initiative was worth encouraging and be supported.

She added that the programme was opportunity to instill hope and sustainable economic empowerment for women, as well as promote socio-cultural integration to her enhance peace and unity in many communities.

“I must at this point sincerely thank the Nigeria Aquatics Federation and the International Planning and Implementation Committee of this project led by the Awards Championship International, and other collaborating partners for your effort to see to the success of this important project.

“Her Excellency is deeply impressed with your consistency and commitment to ensure Nigeria hosts this first ever championship and empowerment programme for Africa,” Al-Makura said.

In his remarks, the Director, Planning/Implementation of the initiative, Dr. Godwin Nbiene, said the project was specially designed to empower the young girls with requisite skills training, talent discovery, promoting sustainable economic empowerment for vulnerable and less-privileged women in our rural communities.

“I must, particularly, thank our dear mother and First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the African First Ladies Peace Mission and Nigeria Aquatics Federation for the prompt response, endorsement and approvals given to the Women Awards Championship International to coordinate and organize this first ever International Women Swimming Championship and Rural Empowerment in honour of our own dear First Lady of the Federal of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari and Governors’ Wives.

“I must, also, thank all the wonderful men and women, officials, institutions and establishments for your acceptance and commitment towards a successful championship and empowerment; the first of its kind across the African continent, to be hosted in Lagos Nigeria.

“Today, we are gathered here to officially mark the beginning of the main activities of this elaborate project, which is the Official Unveiling/Trophy Presentation of the Championship and Rural Empowerment.

“We look forward to turning the next phase of this project, which will witness moments of massive deployment of various institutional structures, plans and implementation strategies that will climax at the grand finale of the Championship and Empowerment Programme, as designed,” Nbiene said.