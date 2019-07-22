Fred Itua, Abuja

First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has called on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration to ensure that justice is served in the alleged rape of some blind female students at FCT School for the Blind in Jabi, Abuja.

Two teachers allegedly involved in the sexual molestation have been suspended by the Permanent Secretary of FCT Administration, Mr Christian Ohaa.

Mrs Buhari, in her Twitter handle, described the alleged action of the two teachers as disheartening, just as she demanded for Justice to be served.

She wrote: “This is disheartening, justice must be served. Thanks to the Permanent Secretary of FCT for swinging into action. Rape shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

She also commended the Permanent Secretary for taking a prompt decision by suspending the suspects indefinitely.

Ohaa, who made an unscheduled visit to the school last week following reports of incidences of sexual harassment of some female students by teachers, had directed the immediate suspension of Mr. Ilo Chukwuma and Ebenezer Olateju, pending the conclusion of investigations on the matter.

Ohaa also directed that Chukwuma, who was accommodated in the school residential quarters, should vacate the school within the week. He had stressed that both teachers should stay clear of the school premises as investigations continue. He further directed the Director of Security Services in FCT Administration, Mr. Adamu Gwary, to ensure full compliance and implementation of the directive. He said: “While we are working round the clock to give every physically challenged student the best of education, we cannot have incidences as this to mar our progress and achievements.

“But let me assure parents that anyone found culpable in any of these incidences, not only in this school, will be dismissed and prosecuted. Our teachers, like Caesars’ wife, must be above board.

“We cannot allow this kind of behavior to continue. These children more or less are helpless and they depend on teachers here. They have confidence and trust in you, that you will protect them from immorality and even outside invasion and you turn now to be the person they are now afraid of. As a government we cannot just fold our arms.”