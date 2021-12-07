From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called for more gender inclusiveness in the schemes of affairs to enable women to contribute to societal development.

Mrs Buhari made the call while speaking at a programme titled “Cracking The Glass Ceiling: the story of Kwara women .” and signing of the state political offices (Gender Composition) Bill, 2021, by governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazq at the stadium complex in Ilorin.

Represented by the Special Assistant to the President on administration and Women Affairs, Dr Rukayyatu Gurin, Mrs Buhari said if women are given the opportunity they will do more to support humanity.

She commended Kwara state governor for appointing women into his cabinet.

The wife of the President noted that the state is being celebrated based on its women-friendly policy.

Speaking, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, expressed satisfaction with support for women and the girl child in business, education and health care.

She maintained that the state will always stand when the successes of women are mentioned.

Earlier,the wife of Kwara State Govenor, Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq, urged women to leverage the gender inclusiveness of the state government to do better.

She assured the determination of her office to support women and the girl child in their field of various endeavours.

