Banyana Banyana of South Africa head coach, Dessire Ellis says that her team is set to fire on all cylinders in the Aisha Buhari Cup after having a feel of the Onikan Stadium turf constructed by Monimichelle Group.

Ellis would lead her team out against Ghana (Friday) in what would be their first game of the six nation tournament.

The coach who spoke ahead of the match was full of praise for organizers of the tournament and Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing facilities that are top notch.

She said the Onikan Stadium turf is something she has fallen in love with declaring that her girls would enjoy themselves on the field.

In her words, “the facilities here are top class, the grass is so beautiful. This is unarguably the best pitch I have played on in here in Nigeria…so I am very excited about this. We have enjoyed ourselves since arriving Lagos and we hope to have a good tournament.”

South Africa no doubt would pose the biggest threat to the Super Falcons in the tournament which started on a fantastic note on Wednesday with the Falcons recording a 2-0 victory over Mali.

