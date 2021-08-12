Gabriel Zabo, the recently appointed lead trainer of the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon has named a squad of 30 players to begin camp for September’s Aisha Buhari invitational tournament in Nigeria.

The squad of 30 home-based players include mostly footballers on the books of top-flight championship outfits in the country with a number of players been handed their maiden call up to the Lionesses den.

The tactically astute trainer has picked four keepers, ten defenders, eight midfielders and eight forwards.

The likes of Tabe Brenda Ebika of Awa Ladies and Manga Zeh of FC Ebolowa get their first call up to the Den.

The squad of mostly very good footballers in the Cameroon championship will enter camp on August 13 to begin preparations for the tournament and other upcoming events.

The Aisha Buhari invitational tournament is a six nations event to start in the final week of September with the aim of promoting women’s Football on the continent.

Gabriel has been handed Cameroon’s Women’s Football dreams for the foreseeable future and he could be the lucky charm that finally makes the country’s African Women’s cup of Nations dream come true next year in Morocco.

