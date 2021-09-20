The technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Austin Eguavoen and former Super Eagles utility player, Garba Lawal, have lauded the new look pitch of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, the old Onikan Stadium, which is the venue of the ongoing Aisha Buhari Invitational Women Football tournament in Lagos.

The duo, who spoke on the sideline of the Aisha Buhari Cup, want the turf constructed by Monimichelle Group, Nigeria’s leading sports facilities construction outfit, replicated across Nigeria.

“I remember playing in this stadium in the eighties, but you can’t compare then and now because the turf is now completely refurbished, well planned with a good synthetic pitch of FIFA standard. We thank the government of Lagos State for this effort and we want more of this in different locations so that we can develop our football,” Eguavoen said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.