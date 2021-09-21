The top two teams in women’s football on the African continent at the moment, Nigeria and South Africa, will face off in what is a potentially-explosive battle on the final day of hostilities in the maiden edition of Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament at Mobolaji Johnson Arena this evening.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is expected to lead the political circle that would include other big-name players to the closing ceremony, while Nigeria’s FIFA Council member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick will lead football’s upper crust. FIFA Secretary General, Mrs Fatma Samoura, FIFA Council Member Aisha Johansen, CAF Executive Committee Member Kanizat Ibrahim and FIFA’s Head of Women Football, Sarah Bareman will also be in the executive box, alongside the full complement of NFF Executive Committee members and management.

The Super Falcons, nine-time champions of Africa, narrowly edged the Banyana on penalties in the final of the 2018 Women AFCON in Ghana, after both teams could not be separated in regulation and extra time.

On the opening day of the tournament on Wednesday, the Super Falcons defeated the Female Eagles of Mali 2-0, both goals coming off substitute Gift Monday late in the second half.

